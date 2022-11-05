Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $280.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.87.

Insulet Stock Up 22.6 %

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $57.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,715. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,018,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $136,901,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

