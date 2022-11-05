Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 156,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 79,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITR shares. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of C$61.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.10.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.