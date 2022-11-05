Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.05.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $143.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,409,000 after purchasing an additional 142,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,861,000 after purchasing an additional 182,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,442,000 after buying an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

