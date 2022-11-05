Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.08.

Several research firms recently commented on ICPT. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $14.87 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $443.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

