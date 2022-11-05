Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,444 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,411 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 50.8% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 144,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 48,819 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 23.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 286,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 54,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:F opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

