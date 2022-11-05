Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

