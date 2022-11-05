Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 38,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 336.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 349,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,682,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.9% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.