Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Shares of CAT opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

