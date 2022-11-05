Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average is $118.05. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.