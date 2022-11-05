Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $22.94 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.