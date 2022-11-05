International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Critical Review

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $224.12 million 2.75 -$4.46 million ($0.66) -28.89 International Money Express $459.21 million 2.03 $46.84 million $1.33 18.47

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

64.3% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares i3 Verticals and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -4.71% 8.22% 3.20% International Money Express 10.47% 40.21% 17.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for i3 Verticals and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 1 2 1 3.00 International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.18%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $25.10, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than International Money Express.

Volatility and Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Money Express beats i3 Verticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

