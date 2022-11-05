inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.40 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut inTEST from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

INTT stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.57 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $38,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

