Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE IPI traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,709. The company has a market cap of $492.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 85.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 13.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

