Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $239.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,342,076 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.