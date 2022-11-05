Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,195 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 3.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $112,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

