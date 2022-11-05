Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 1,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,511,000 after buying an additional 2,591,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 289.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

