iomart Group (LON:IOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $127.00

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 127.20 ($1.47), with a volume of 56384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.40 ($1.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

iomart Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.50.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.