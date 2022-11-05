IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.47 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.70-$1.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.43.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.83. 367,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,163. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $176.63. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,236,300. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

