Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on January 5th

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 126.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

