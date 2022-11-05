iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY opened at $80.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.