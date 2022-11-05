iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.68 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

