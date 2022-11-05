iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 1,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.03% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.