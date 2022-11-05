iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$25.41 and last traded at C$25.41. Approximately 122,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 83,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.48.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.84.

