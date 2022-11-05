iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 135.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,128 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 232,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 91,423 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 245,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,953. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

