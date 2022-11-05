iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGUGet Rating) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.47. 934,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,961. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

