iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Boosted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 323,239 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,026,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 271,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 144,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

