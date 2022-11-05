iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,785,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,362,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,675,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,003,000 after purchasing an additional 270,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

