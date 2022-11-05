iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 495.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 102,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of BATS:PICK opened at $38.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.

