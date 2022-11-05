iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lessened by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,725 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 14.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $57,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,633 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.43. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

