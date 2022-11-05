iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,989 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $44,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 19,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 142.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,639,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 153.3% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.89. 6,109,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $105.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

