iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $95.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.69.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

