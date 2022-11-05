iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260,621 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IJR stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

