iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Holdings Increased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 480.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,290 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.19% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.28. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.