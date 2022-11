iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (CVE:ISD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 40000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

iSIGN Media Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

iSIGN Media Solutions Company Profile

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company provides Hybrid Analytics Location Observation, a software platform and listening device that offers a suite of functions specifically designed to maximize safety and security within a managed environment, such as school, hospital, shopping plaza, and concert venue; Hybrid Analytics Location Observation with facial recognition offers facial and object recognition modules; Passive Historical Aggregate Contact Tracing, an intelligent smart space analytics platform that utilizes publicly available anonymous interactions between mobile devices to accurately determine occupancy levels and movements of individuals.

