Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Stock Price Down 4%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.91. 46,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 102,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.66 million and a PE ratio of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

