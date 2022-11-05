Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Shares Down 8.3%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) shares fell 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.92. 22,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 768,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.76. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 392.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 150,556 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 592,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 203.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

