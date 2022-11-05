Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives $37.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $812,862.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jamf by 56.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after buying an additional 340,533 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 329,019 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,258,000 after buying an additional 318,630 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 30.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,788 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

