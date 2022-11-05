Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

