Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Aimia (TSE:AIM) a C$5.75 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$5.75 price objective on Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aimia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Aimia Price Performance
AIM opened at C$3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 21.19 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$326.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.23. Aimia has a 1 year low of C$3.29 and a 1 year high of C$6.43.
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
