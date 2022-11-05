JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $10.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of JELD stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $798.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $582,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 304,750 shares of company stock worth $3,031,076. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.