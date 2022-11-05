Jet Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $133,823.00 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $130.63 million and $133,823.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,323.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007840 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00037982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00049296 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022498 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07719934 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $122,927.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

