John Matthew Collins Sells 5,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. 602,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,033. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Calix by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after buying an additional 363,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Calix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

