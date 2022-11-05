Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. 6,783,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Motco boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

