Joystick (JOY) Trading 37.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002844 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $121.24 million and $166,140.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.59239637 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $121,703.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

