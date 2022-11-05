JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to €17.10

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.00) to €17.10 ($17.10) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FMS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €37.00 ($37.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.51.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

NYSE FMS opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.