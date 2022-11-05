JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target to €43.70

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($42.00) to €43.70 ($43.70) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kion Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($83.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.53.

Kion Group stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.78.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

