JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target to GBX 161

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.79) to GBX 161 ($1.86) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.43) price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.47) to GBX 280 ($3.24) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.67) to GBX 184 ($2.13) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

