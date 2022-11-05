Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Given New $229.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kadant Stock Up 4.1 %

KAI stock opened at $174.61 on Thursday. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.76.

Insider Activity at Kadant

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $221.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kadant by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kadant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

