Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Given New $229.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAIGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kadant Stock Up 4.1 %

KAI stock opened at $174.61 on Thursday. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.76.

Kadant (NYSE:KAIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $221.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kadant by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kadant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

