Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KHOTF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 33.00 to 30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

KHOTF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

