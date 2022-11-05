Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.20 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00006858 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $458.95 million and $21.20 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00093055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00073348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00026216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001358 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 314,546,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,542,319 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

